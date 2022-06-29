KCR inaugurates T-Hub II, aims to make Telangana startup capital of India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that his government aims to make Hyderabad the start-up capital of India.

Rao inaugurated the trendy T-hub-2 building, touted as the world's largest innovation campus, to incubate start-ups, in the financial district here on Tuesday.

The facility is an upgrade from the T-hub that was started in 2015 and was operating from a building in the International Institute of Information Technology premises in Gachibowli.

“This is a very proud moment for me to inaugurate the new building of T-hub. The journey of T-Hub started as an idea, eight years ago, when Telangana became the youngest state in India. At that time, we made a conscious decision that our state would consistently encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in a big way. Today, we are here to start our second phase of expansion, to build a resilient start-up ecosystem in India” Rao said addressing a gathering of entrepreneurs, diplomats and officials.

T-Hub was founded to bring in the best talent from across the country to nurture a start-up ecosystem. “T-Hub became a national role model, impacted over 2000 entrepreneurs and saw $1.19 billion raised in funding by start-ups. T-hub facilitated connections with venture capitalists and angel investors, establishing a brand name synonymous with innovation,” the CM said.

“Our state’s start-up ecosystem is valued as among the top 10 global ecosystems in affordable talent. It is among the top 15 startup ecosystems across Asia in attracting funds. In 2021, the startup ecosystem of Telangana was valued at $4.8 billion. Among cities in India, Hyderabad offers the best standard of living, and we want Hyderabad to be known as the startup capital of India,” the CM said.

Hyderabad startups are providing collaboration in sectors like IT, Life Sciences, Aerospace and Defence, and Automotive including Electric Vehicles. Many of our start-ups have also created products and solutions relevant for social sectors like education, health, agriculture, sanitation, and environment, the CM said.

“The Phase 1 of T-Hub showed us that there is a huge appetite for entrepreneurship among the youth in India. So, three years ago, our government decided to invest in the second phase. This new facility is five times bigger. Our aim is to incubate the next generation of startups that would one day be strong pillars for our Indian economy.”