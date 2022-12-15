KCR, Jagan colluded to whip up regional sentiments for votes: TBJP chief

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Jaganmohan Reddy have colluded to loot the Telugu states forever by whipping up regional sentiments in their respective states.

Addressing a BJP rally in Karimnagar on the conclusion of his fifth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra, Bandi said the ruling YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh had deliberately raked up the issue of merger of Telugu states to allow KCR kick up the Telangana sentiment all over again to garner votes in the next elections.

“Both the chief ministers are hand in glove with each other in trying to gain political mileage by triggering regional sentiments again. They have a common objective of looting people and stashing commissions,” the Lok Sabha MP alleged.

Bandi said the Telangana chief minister suddenly ventured out in the name of national politics, and renamed his TRS as Bharat Rashtra Samithi as “he was scared of the BJP’s growing popularity.”

“KCR now opened a shop called BRS in New Delhi. BRS is nothing but Bandipotla (Bandits) Rashtra Samithi, Bar and Restaurant Samiti,” Bandi said.

Recalling the 2001 public rally of KCR “Simha Garjana” at the same venue in Karimnagar, Sanjay wondered what KCR’s contribution has been to Telangana after its formation. “Not a single section in the society is happy with KCR, as he failed to fulfill his promises.”

Sanjay alleged that after looting crores of rupees through settlements and land encroachments, KCR family is now trying to loot the country in the name of BRS. “Take any scam, whether it is of liquor, sand, granite and drugs, the BRS leaders are involved,” he said.

The MP also accused the Telangana government of not cooperating with the Narendra Modi government at the Centre in implementing welfare and developmental schemes by refusing to provide matching grants.

“Whatever development the state has witnessed so far was only because of the assistance from the Centre,” he added.