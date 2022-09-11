KCR, Jagan Mohan Reddy condole death of Krishnam Raju

KCR, Jagan Mohan Reddy condole death of actor and former minister Krishnam Raju

Krishnam Raju acted as a hero in several films in his 50-year career and won the hearts of many as a 'rebel star'

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Sep 11 2022, 11:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2022, 11:08 ist
Veteran Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju. Credit: IANS Photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday condoled the death of popular Tollywood actor and former Union Minister Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju.

KCR said that the death of Krishnam Raju is a great loss for the Telugu silver screen. Krishnam Raju acted as a hero in several films in his 50-year career and won the hearts of many as a 'rebel star' with his unique acting.

Also Read | 10 years of Pa Ranjith: A fiery filmmaker who continues to impress

The Chief Minister said further that the death of Krishnam Raju, who served the people of the country as a member of Lok Sabha, as a Union Minister and through the field of political administration, is sad.

KCR prayed for his soul to rest in peace. He also expressed his deepest condolences to the family members of late Krishnam Raju.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has also expressed grief over the demise of Krishnam Raju.

He lauded the contribution of the versatile actor to films and public life and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

K Chandrasekhar Rao
KCR
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
Tollywood
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
India News
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Queen's death could prompt reconciliation for Sussexes

Queen's death could prompt reconciliation for Sussexes

Pause in the moment

Pause in the moment

Shoot down the idea of suicide

Shoot down the idea of suicide

A meal in the metaverse?

A meal in the metaverse?

The ‘epidome’ of beauty

The ‘epidome’ of beauty

The elephant in the office

The elephant in the office

Showcasing the beauty of Indian weaves

Showcasing the beauty of Indian weaves

In Pics | Bizarre items of Royal Family sold at auction

In Pics | Bizarre items of Royal Family sold at auction

 