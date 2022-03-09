KCR launches school infra development programme

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has launched “Mana Vooru – Mana Badi,” a programme to improve the government school infrastructure, amenities from Wanaparthy on Tuesday.

The programme with an outlay of Rs 7,289 crore is to provide digital education, electrification, drinking water, adequate furniture, school repairs, paintings, green chalk boards, kitchen sheds, compound walls and additional classrooms, dining halls and toilets with water facility in the government schools.

The programme is named “Mana Ooru Mana Badi” in rural areas and “Mana Basti Mana Badi” in urban locations.

The Jaganmohan Reddy government in neighboring Andhra Pradesh has been implementing such a scheme for about two years now, while moving to shift from Telugu to English medium instruction in the state run schools.

Now, Rao has also announced to bring in English medium teaching in Telangana government schools.

“We all had studied in government schools and have risen to these positions today. We will offer improved amenities, good teaching to the pupils,” Rao said on the occasion.

In the 2022-23 state budget presented on Monday, finance minister Harish Rao said that in Phase 1 of Mana Ooru Mana Badi, works in 9,123 schools within an outlay of Rs 3,497 crore are going to be grounded. These works are being taken up on priority in schools with higher enrollment.

Later, CM Rao inaugurated the new integrated district administration complex and laid the foundation stone for a new medical college in Wanaparthy.

“There are no suicides, hunger deaths, electricity cuts, or migrations in the state. The nation should also develop like Telangana. But there is a golmaal going on in the country now,” Rao, who has been attacking the BJP lately, told the public gathering.

