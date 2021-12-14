KCR meets Stalin; discusses political situation

KCR meets Stalin; discusses political situation

This is the first time KCR met Stalin after the DMK president assumed charge as Chief Minister in May this year

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS,
  • Dec 14 2021, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 22:23 ist
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin at the latter’s residence on Tuesday, in what was dubbed as a “courtesy call” by the DMK. Rao, who was in Tamil Nadu to offer prayers at the famous Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam near Tiruchirappalli, met Stalin along with his family, including his son and Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao. 

This is the first time KCR met Stalin after the DMK President assumed charge as Chief Minister in May this year. The meeting between the two Chief Ministers — both representing regional parties — assumes significance in the wake of Opposition parties pitching for “greater unity” to take on the BJP in the 2024 assembly elections. 

Sources said that besides politics, the industrial climate in Tamil Nadu and Telangana also came up for discussion. TN Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu spoke about the government’s impetus on attracting fresh investments to the state, they added. The issue of interlinking of rivers like Godavari and Cauvery also came up during the talks.

Also Read | Sunset on BJP has started from Goa, UP, Punjab: Mamata

“It was a courtesy call. But when two CMs who are leaders of two regional parties meet, politics will certainly come up for discussion. Unity among the Opposition parties and taking on the BJP in the next elections also came up during the discussion. But there is no need to speculate,” a source in the DMK said. 

The DMK, which is in an alliance with Congress, had in 2018 and 2019 rejected overtures from KCR to join the Third Front. “The party still feels Congress is best suited to lead the Opposition at the national level. Our stand has not changed,” a senior DMK leader said. 

Rao’s TRS, which has now taken a strident anti-BJP stance, attended meetings of Opposition leaders called by the Congress in Parliament during the Winter Session.

After assuming office as Chief Minister, Stalin reached out to Rao seeking his support in getting away with the conduct of NEET for admissions into medical and dental colleges. KCR’s meeting with Stalin assumes significance in the wake of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee taking the lead in “uniting” the Opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

