KCR to unveil 125-ft tall Ambedkar's statue in Hyderabad on Friday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be unveiling the 125-ft tall statue of B R Ambedkar here on Friday, the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution, on a grand scale.

Rao recently held a meeting with Ministers and officials with regard to the inauguration of the giant Ambedkar statue, the opening of new Secretariat building complex and other issues.

It was decided in the meeting that flower petals would be showered from a helicopter on the statute paying floral tributes to Ambedkar on Friday.

Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar would be invited as the sole chief guest at the event, an official release had earlier said.

The Chief Minister had said that the India’s tallest statue of Ambedkar, which is next to the State Secretariat, opposite to Buddha statue and located beside the Telangana Martyrs memorial, will inspire people every day and motivate the entire State administration.

He made it clear to the Ministers and officials that the unveiling ceremony of the Ambedkar statue should be held on a grand scale and the entire Telangana people and the country celebrate the occasion in a big manner.

It took at least two years to finalise technical and manufacturing measures since the decision was taken by KCR to erect the statue of Ambedkar. He had praised the sculptor 98-years-old Ram Vanji Sutar for making such a big effort. The government will be inviting Sutar, a Padma Bhushan awardee and honour him.

Arrangements are made to ensure that over 35,000 people from all 119 constituencies attend the Ambedkar statue unveiling meeting with 300 people from each constituency and as many as 750 state-run Road Transport Corporation buses will be operated for the public.

Food will be arranged for people who come to the assembly complex within 50 km before reaching Hyderabad. One lakh sweet packets, 1.50 lakh butter milk packets and equal number of water packets will be made available for the public, an official release had earlier said.