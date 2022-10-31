Kejriwal’s ‘Gods on Indian currency’ demand not received well in Kerala

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s ask to put images of Hindu deities on Indian currency has not been appreciated by either the party cadre in Kerala, or its alliance partner T20 in the state.

While AAP leadership in Kerala preferred to consider Kejriwal’s demand as a “sarcastic criticism” of Narendra Modi’s government over the economic crisis in the country, the Twenty20 party, with which AAP formed People’s Welfare Alliance (PWA) in the state, said it was not favour of using gods or communal campaigns in elections.

Twenty20 leader Sabu M Jacob told DH that political parties using communal factors to woo voters could not be accepted. “Unfortunately, all political parties were doing it. If at all any party raises such a demand to have pictures of gods on currency notes then gods of all religions should be considered,” he said.

Jacob, who is the managing director of Kitex group, also said that he hoped AAP would not take such a stand in Kerala. He speculated that Kejriwal’s demand could also be for the states heading to polls. According to him, as Twenty20’s has partnered up only in Kerala, he would not comment on Kejriwal’s currency comment.

In Kerala’s electoral politics, minority vote banks are crucial, and hence any Hindutva-leaning stance from AAP might affect its prospects in the state, political observers said.

Meanwhile, AAP Kerala state convenor P C Cyriac said that Kejriwal’s demand should be looked at as “sarcastic criticism that only gods can now save the country from the deepening economic crisis”. Cyriac also justified Kejriwal, saying it was a pre-emptive move against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s plans to have some of their leaders’ pictures on currency notes.

Cyrian, who was Tamil Nadu’s former chief secretary, also said that Kejriwal’s demand needed to be considered only as a “political strategy for the states heading for elections”, and hence would not affect the party’s secular credentials in Kerala.