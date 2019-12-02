Ker to bring in field kits to tackle drug abuse: Report

Kerala's Excise Department will soon introduce field kits to deal with the increasing menace of drug abuse, according to a report in The Hindu.

Excise Commissioner S. Aananthakrishnan told the paper that the equipment would test the saliva and urine of suspects and test for a wide range of drugs. He said the kit would help to detect narcotic drugs and alcohol among drivers.

The commissioner said that an operation was carried out to bust suppliers of hashish, marijuana, LSD stamps and the methamphetamine family of synthetic drugs.

The decision on drug detection tests was taken after instances of narcotic drug consumption in the Malayalam film industry surfaced in the news. Following a recent high-profile 'drug menace' dispute with a young actor in the industry, the Kerala government decided to draft a bill to curb 'immoral activities' on sets.

Kerala Culture Minister AK Balan reacted strongly to the Malayalam Film Producers' allegation that young actors were increasingly engaged in drug abuse.

Mohan Roy, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, and head of the Centre for Opiate De-Addiction, told The Hindu that his clinical experience suggested that heroin addiction and overdose deaths had reduced in the state. He stated, however, that drug abuse among artists was becoming a trend in Kerala.