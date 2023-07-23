Kerala: 11-yr-old girl attacked by stray dogs in Kannur

Kerala: 11-year-old girl attacked by stray dogs in Kannur, admitted to hospital

The girl was walking to her house after alighting from an auto rickshaw when the canines pounced on her.

PTI
PTI, Kannur,
  • Jul 23 2023, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 19:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

A girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Kannur district of Kerala on Sunday morning while she was about to enter her home after alighting from a vehicle, local residents said.

Eleven-year-old Ayisha, a resident of Pilathara town in Kannur district, was bitten on her leg by a stray dog and was shifted to a nearby hospital.

A local resident told PTI that she got down from an autorickshaw, which came to drop her home and was walking the short distance to her house when the canines pounced on her.

"The autorickshaw driver and other locals rushed to the spot hearing her screaming and chased away the dogs. She suffered an injury on her leg and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital," the local said.

In June, a differently-abled 11-year-old boy, who was attacked by a group of stray dogs at Muzhappilangad in the district had died at a hospital.

He was found grievously injured around 300 metres away from his house and despite being taken to a nearby hospital could not be saved.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Stray dog attack
Kerala
kannur
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Greece: Tourists flee wildfire, flights cancelled

Greece: Tourists flee wildfire, flights cancelled

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

 