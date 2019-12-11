Kerala actor assault video to be examined by accused

A local court at Kochi in Kerala on Wednesday directed actor Dileep to suggest IT experts for examining the video of the sexual assault on a South Indian actress.

Dileep is an accused in the case pertaining to abduction and sexual assault of the actress in February 2017, by a gang allegedly engaged by the actor to settle personal scores. The gang allegedly shot the video of the assault also.

The Supreme Court earlier declined Dileep's request to have a copy of the video for defense purpose. But he was allowed to view the video, but under stringent conditions that it should not be copied.

The trial court directed Dileep to suggest the names of IT experts to examine the video clip by Monday. The video is likely to be examined on Wednesday. The court also declined Dileep's request to have copies of 30 odd other digital evidence in the case.

Dileep, who is the eighth accused in the case, was in judicial remand for more that two months.