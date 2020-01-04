Kerala: Actor Dileep's discharge plea rejected

A court at Kochi in Kerala rejected on Saturday a discharge petition of actor Dileep in the case over the abduction and sexual assault of a South Indian actress.

The CBI court in Kochi rejected the discharge petition saying that prima facie there was no reason to discharge him from the case. The court would be proceeding with the trial as per the Supreme Court's direction that sought the trial to be completed in six months.

Dileep was accused of engaging a gang that allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted the actress in February 2017.