Kerala: Actor Dileep's discharge plea rejected

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 04 2020, 17:55pm ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2020, 21:22pm ist
Dileep was accused of engaging a gang that allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted the actress in February 2017.

A court at Kochi in Kerala rejected on Saturday a discharge petition of actor Dileep in the case over the abduction and sexual assault of a South Indian actress.

The CBI court in Kochi rejected the discharge petition saying that prima facie there was no reason to discharge him from the case. The court would be proceeding with the trial as per the Supreme Court's direction that sought the trial to be completed in six months.

Dileep was accused of engaging a gang that allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted the actress in February 2017.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kochi
Kerala
Dileep
Comments (+)
 