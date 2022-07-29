Kerala actor Sarath Chandran found dead

Young Kerala actor Sarath Chandran was found dead on Friday, according to the film industry sources.
The 37-year-old actor shot into prominence with his film Angamaly Diaries and his other popular films included Koode, Oru Mexican Aparatha, to name a few.
Actor Antony Varghese shared an image of Sarath Chandran from Angamaly Diaries and wrote "RIP Brother."
The details of the death are awaited.
Hailing from Kochi, Sarath Chandran previously worked in an IT firm and also worked in film as a dubbing artist.
He made his acting debut in the Malayalam film industry with the film Aneesya.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Delhi Police sends out 'embrace people of NE' message
'Black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star
Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness
In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony
In Pics | Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity
Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely
DH Toon | TMC embarrassed in school jobs scam
Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open
BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day
Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies