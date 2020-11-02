Kerala actress abduction case trial deferred

Trial in the Kerala actor sexual assault case has been deferred till November 6 by the Kerala High Court considering victim's plea to shift the trial.

The victim and the prosecution stated before the HC that the court was being unfair to the victim. The HC would be considering the case again on November 6. The special prosecutor of the case filed a detailed report regarding the prosecution.

Actor Dileep is an accused in the case that pertained to abduction and sexual assault of a popular south Indian actress in Kochi in February 2017. The trial was progressing at a CBI special court presided by a woman judge.