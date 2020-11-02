Kerala actress abduction case trial deferred

Kerala actress abduction case trial deferred

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Nov 02 2020, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 22:39 ist
Actor Dileep is an accused in the case. Credit: PTI/file photo.

Trial in the Kerala actor sexual assault case has been deferred till November 6 by the Kerala High Court considering victim's plea to shift the trial.

The victim and the prosecution stated before the HC that the court was being unfair to the victim. The HC would be considering the case again on November 6. The special prosecutor of the case filed a detailed report regarding the prosecution.

Actor Dileep is an accused in the case that pertained to abduction and sexual assault of a popular south Indian actress in Kochi in February 2017. The trial was progressing at a CBI special court presided by a woman judge.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

sexual assault
Kerala
Dileep

What's Brewing

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Telegram Messenger gets new features

Telegram Messenger gets new features

In last 45 years, monsoon withdrew late 28 times: IMD

In last 45 years, monsoon withdrew late 28 times: IMD

 