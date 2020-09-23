Kerala Agriculture Minister contracts Covid-19

Kerala Agriculture Minister Sunil Kumar contracts coronavirus

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 23 2020, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2020, 16:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Kerala Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the third member of the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet to be infected by the deadly virus. His office said Kumar, who returned to Thiruvananthapuram two days ago, had complained about the breathing problem. "He underwent a medical check-up. His samples were collected for lab examination and its result came today. The Minister will be admitted to Government Medical College Hospital here," an official said.

He said the minister's personal staff and those who came in direct contact with him will undergo quarantine. Earlier, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and Industries Minister E P Jayarajan had also contracted the disease. Both Isaac and Jayarajan recovered from the disease after undergoing treatments at Medical College hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur districts respectively.

