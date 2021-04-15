Kerala Agriculture Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Kerala Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time in seven months.

In a Facebook post, the minister said that he was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday evening after being infected with the virus again.

Kumar said his son also tested positive for the virus.

The CPI leader said he contracted the infection for the second time as he was prepared to receive the Covid vaccine on Thursday.

He said the test was done on Wednesday after he experienced a cold and loss of smell, he said.

The minister said his health is alright and he will continue to remain in the hospital till he is free from the virus.

Kumar also requested all those who come in contact with him these days to conduct medical check-ups prescribed by the Health Department and go into self-quarantine.

The minister had earlier tested positive for the virus in September last year.