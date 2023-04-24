Kerala AI-cameras caught up in privacy breach and corruption allegations

The 726 artificial intelligence (AI) based cameras installed in Kerala recently to detect traffic violations have triggered corruption and privacy breach allegations.

While the Opposition Congress alleged corruption in the Rs. 232.25 crore project, experts have pointed out that the cameras peeping into vehicles to detect offences like non-wearing of seat belts was a breach of privacy.

The state public sector undertaking, Keltron, which was awarded the work, had given a sub contract to a Bengaluru-based firm for Rs. 151 crore. The company again formed a consortium with two Kerala-based firms for carrying out the work.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that Keltron and the Bengaluru-based private firm founded by a Malayali had pocketed huge amounts without doing any work. The tendering process involved was shady, and hence a firm without technical know-how was given the contract. The government was also aiming to collect Rs. 420 crore as fine from people by using the cameras.

Meanwhile, the AI-enabled cameras that could even detect offences like non-wearing of seatbelts and use of mobile phones have triggered criticisms of breaching privacy.

"Why should the cameras peep into vehicles in the name of checking traffic violations?," asked IT expert Joseph C Mathew.

He also pointed out that the allegation of privacy breach attains more importance as private agencies were also involved in the enforcement using AI-based cameras.

He flayed that the only aim of the project was to generate revenue for the cash-strapped government by collecting fines. There is also no justification for imposing fines for the same offence as the authorities had said that motorists would be fined repeatedly even for the same offence if they are caught on different cameras on the same day itself.

The AI-based cameras have been installed in national highways, state highways and other important roads in the state by the state transport department under Safe Kerala project with the stated objective of reducing road accidents.