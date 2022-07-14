Kerala airports hailed for providing refuelling facility to Sri Lankan flights

With Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi international airports in Kerala providing refuelling facility, so far, to around 120 aircraft operating from Sri Lanka, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has applauded the Kerala airports for helping the crisis-hit nation.

"Kudos Trivandrum & Kochi airports for demonstrating the Indian spirit of 'vasudhaiv kutumbakam'. The airports have gone beyond their call of duty by allowing technical landing to 120+ aircraft bound for Sri Lanka. The gesture will go a long way in furthering ties with our neighbour," Scindia tweeted.

Since the last week of May, around 90 aircraft made technical landing in the Adani group-run Thiruvananthapuram airport for refuelling while 30 aircraft made technical landing at the Cochin international airport, run by state government-managed PPP company Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), over the last two weeks.

Majority of the airlines that depend on the Kerala airports for fuel was that of SriLankan Airlines while other foreign carriers, including Fly Dubai, Oman Air and Air Arabia, also made technical landing for refueling.

Sources at the airports said that more airlines were making enquiries in this regard as the crisis in Sri Lanka was deepening. Technical landing for refuelling is bringing in additional revenue of around Rs. 1 lakh per flight to the airport operators. The state government is also getting revenue from tax on aviation turbine fuel, which is five percent for international carriers. The airlines were also permitted to carry out crew-change.

Sea ports in Kerala as well as Tamil Nadu were also benefiting from the increased cargo movement because of the crisis in Colombo as some mainline vessels were diverted to the Indian ports.