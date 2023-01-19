Kerala allows menstrual and maternity leave in all state universities

The Kerala government has decided to extend menstrual leave to female students of all universities and institutions under the state higher education department as well as to allow up to 60 days maternity leave to female students above the age of 18.

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) initially decided to allow menstrual leave and the A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University in Kerala also followed it.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a social media post on Thursday that the state has set a model for the nation by allowing menstrual and maternity leaves to female students of all institutions under the higher education department. "It reaffirms the LDF government's commitment to realising a gender just society," he said.

Once again, Kerala sets a model for the nation. Menstrual and maternity leaves will be granted to female students of all institutions under our Department of Higher Education, reaffirming LDF Government's commitment to realising a gender just society.@unwomenchief @UN_Women — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) January 19, 2023

While 75 per cent attendance is required for students to appear for examinations, it is only 73 per cent for female students with the introduction of menstrual leave.