Menstrual & maternity leave in all Kerala varsities now

Kerala allows menstrual and maternity leave in all state universities

While 75 per cent attendance is required for students to appear for examinations, it is only 73 per cent for female students with the introduction of menstrual leave

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 19 2023, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 22:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Kerala government has decided to extend menstrual leave to female students of all universities and institutions under the state higher education department as well as to allow up to 60 days maternity leave to female students above the age of 18.

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) initially decided to allow menstrual leave and the A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University in Kerala also followed it.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a social media post on Thursday that the state has set a model for the nation by allowing menstrual and maternity leaves to female students of all institutions under the higher education department. "It reaffirms the LDF government's commitment to realising a gender just society," he said.

 

While 75 per cent attendance is required for students to appear for examinations, it is only 73 per cent for female students with the introduction of menstrual leave.

 

