Kerala allows people to carry electric scooters by bus

Kerala allows people to carry electric scooters and cycles by bus

The Kerala SRTC also decided to withdraw a hike in bus charges that was imposed to tide over the crisis caused by Covid

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 27 2021, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2021, 22:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI photo

In a move that could make bus journey more attractive, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has decided to allow passengers to carry cycles and e-scooters in buses.

Transport Minister Antony Raju said that the facility would be made available from November in Scania and Volvo buses to Bengaluru as well as long distance low-floor buses. Fares would be fixed for carrying the vehicles.

The Kerala SRTC also decided to withdraw a hike in bus charges that was imposed to tide over the crisis caused by Covid. Meanwhile, a proposal to hike the bus charges was under government's consideration.

