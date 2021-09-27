Kerala allows people to carry electric scooters and cycles by bus

In a move that could make bus journey more attractive, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has decided to allow passengers to carry cycles and e-scooters in buses.
Transport Minister Antony Raju said that the facility would be made available from November in Scania and Volvo buses to Bengaluru as well as long distance low-floor buses. Fares would be fixed for carrying the vehicles.
The Kerala SRTC also decided to withdraw a hike in bus charges that was imposed to tide over the crisis caused by Covid. Meanwhile, a proposal to hike the bus charges was under government's consideration.
