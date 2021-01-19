Kerala also blames it on Co-WIN for failing to meet vaccination targets

As the Covid-19 vaccination drive is failing to meet the targets, Kerala too is blaming it on the glitches in Co-WIN application.

While the target for the first day was to vaccinate 11,138 persons, only 8,062 could be vaccinated. On the second day, while the target was to vaccinate 11,851, only 7891 could be vaccinated. On Tuesday only 8,548 got vaccinated. Hence the average vaccination is less than 70 per cent of the target so far. Covishield vaccination is being given in Kerala.

State health department officials said that it was mainly due to issues in sending intimations through Co-WIN application to those lined up for vaccination that many could not turn up for vaccination. Otherwise, there are no reports of anyone keeping off from getting vaccinated due to many sorts of concerns over the vaccination.

Meanwhile, a doctor in the state government service said that there seemed to be some sorts of concerns among some health workers in the state about the vaccination. This was mainly due to reports of concerns among health workers in some other states about the vaccination.

Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association state president Dr Joseph Chacko, who himself got vaccinated on the first day, said that in order to address the concerns among the health workers senior doctors were getting vaccinated in the initial stages itself. He also said that he did not felt any discomforts after taking the vaccination except a slight pain on the vaccinated area on the second day. Those were normal for most vaccinations, he added.

Kerala initially received 4,33,500 doses of Covishield vaccines. The centre now allotted 3,60,500 more. The state set up 133 centres for providing vaccination and each centre could provide vaccination to 100 persons each day. A total of 4,59,853 people, mainly health workers, already registered for vaccination in the state.