Kerala ambulance driver's meeting with family amid Covid-19 duty goes viral

As the fight against Covid-19 continues endlessly in Kerala, an young ambulance driver couldn't resist his desire to have at least a distant view of his one year old baby and wife. Hence while returning after duty, he asked his wife to stand with the baby on the road side so that he could see them after nearly two months.

The video of 29 year old ambulance driver Faizal Kabeer having a glimpse of his baby Noorah and wife Thansila from the other side of the road has gone viral after a family member posted it on the social media.

Faizal, who hails from Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district, is among the hundreds of ambulance drivers engaged in the frontline fight against Covid-19 over the last several months. In order to keep his family safe from the risk of getting infected from him when he occasionally visit's his house, Faizal advised his wife and baby to stay with her parents at Ambalapuzha, which is also in Alappuzha district .

Faizal, who has been working in Ernakulam district, came to Thirvananthapuram on July 3 as part of his work. While returning to Ernakulam during the early hours of July 4, he rang up his wife and expressed desire to see her as their baby. Thansila, who was also longing to see her husband, quickly went to the side of the national highway with the baby.

On reaching the spot, Faizal stopped the ambulance on the other side of the road and had a glimpse of his dear ones across the NH.

"Obviously, l wished to go near my wife and child. But owing to the risks of spreading infection, I even did not step down from the ambulance," said Faizal who had to resume the ambulance journey in a few seconds.

Faizal said that it was almost four months since he could touch his baby. The last time he saw his wife and baby was about two months back, that too a distant view, while the two were being shifted to Thansila's parent's house.

Most ambulance drivers were having similar plight of not able to see their family for weeks and months as they were involved in the fight against Covid-19, he said.