Kerala announces relaxation in inter-state travels, worship centres

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 17 2021, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 20:34 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Despite the Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala remaining above 10 per cent, the state government on Saturday announced several relaxations considering the demands and protests from various quarters over the prolonged restrictions.

It was decided that those who have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccines need not carry a Covid negative certificate for inter-state travels.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that up to 40 devotees would be allowed at a time at the worship centres. The maximum number of pilgrims allowed at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, which opened for monthly pooja on Saturday evening, was also increased from 5,000 to 10,000.

More categories of shops like electronic shops would be allowed to function in areas where TPR is below ten per cent. Film shooting would be also allowed in such areas. Only those who have taken at least the first dose of vaccine would be allowed in the shooting spot.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 16,148 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday as the number of tests was increased. The TPR was 10.76 per cent.

Kerala
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus lockdown

