Kerala applauded for proactive steps in containing coronavirus

Kerala is receiving a pat on the back for its effective steps in containing spread of novel coronavirus, the latest being from a virology expert in a talk show by BBC.

As soon as the Centre raised an alert against coronavirus in January, Kerala Health Department initiated a series of proactive measures like quarantining all persons who recently traveled to affected regions like China as well as those who came in close contact with them.

The state government also continuously urged all with suspected symptoms to seek medical attention and even warned legal measures against those who were unwilling to seek medical attentions despite having symptoms. As a result, all three persons tested positive for coronavirus were in quarantine when their results came and hence, further spread could be avoided.

Virology expert Dr Shahid Jameel said during a BBC talk show on coronavirus on Wednesday that Kerala developed very good capabilities of health infrastructure, especially Public Health Centres. The state also developed very good capabilities for diagnosis and virus infection tracking. Dr. Shahid was responding after the anchor cited Kerala's effective containing of Coronavirus and NIPAH.

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba also hailed Kerala's effective steps in containing the srepad of coronavirus during a video conference with top officials of all states. Many states also wanted to know about Kerala's activities in this regard, said Kerala Health department officials.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the appreciation for Kerala's health sector show that the government's initiatives in the sector are in the right direction.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that the cooperation from public by seeking medical attention in case of any symptoms was one key reason why the state could contain the spread of the disease.

Kerala health sector even won international honours after it managed to contain spread of NIPAH outbreak in 2018.