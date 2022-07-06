Kerala Assembly adjourned within 10 minutes amid ruckus over minister's anti-Constitution remarks

Kerala Assembly session was disrupted on Wednesday because of a protest by the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front against Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan over his anti-Constitution remarks.

The day's session lasted for less than ten minutes as Speaker M B Rajesh rushed through the proceedings and adjourned the House for the day. The Congress alleged that it was an unusual step by the Speaker as the government had no justification for the anti-Constitution remark of the minister. The agitation would continue until the resignation of the minister, said Opposition Leader V D Satheesan.

Also Read — Kerala minister Saji Cheriyan faces ire for anti-Constitution remarks, expresses regret

As the day's proceedings began, the Opposition MLAs shouted slogans demanding the minister's resignation. The Opposition members also trooped to the Well of the House.

The MLAs of the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front also came towards the Well of the House to show their support to the minister.

As the Opposition continued to shout slogans, the Speaker cancelled the question hour and rushed through the remaining proceedings and adjourned the House for the day.

The Opposition later staged a protest at the entrance of the House.

Opposition leader Satheesan alleged that the House was adjourned deliberately as the government had no justification for the remarks of the minister against the Constitution. He said the minister should resign as he had no right to continue after defaming the Constitution by terming it as one that helped in looting the people and as anti-worker.

He also alleged that the minister was following RSS ideology. It would be better that Cheriyan joined the BJP, said the Opposition leader.