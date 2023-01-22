Kerala Assembly budget session to begin with Guv's address on January 23

Kerala Assembly budget session is beginning on Monday with the policy address by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan amid the governor-government rift in the state.

The state is anxiously waiting if the policy address will witness any dramatic development as witnessed in neighbouring Tamil Nadu recently.

The Kerala government is learnt to have tried to avoid any critical remarks against the BJP government at the Centre in order to ensure that the governor was not provoked. The governor already ratified the speech sent by the government.

The Governor is turning up for the policy address in the Assembly even as he was yet to give assent to some bills passed by the house several months ago. It included the university laws amendment bill that provides for removing the governor from the chancellor post of universities as well as changing the vice-chancellor selection process.

Even as the governor-government rift in the state had recently witnessed indications of a settling down, the state government recently initiated a vice-chancellor selection process for Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University as per the provisions in the bill that is pending the governor's nod. This could have provoked the governor.

Meanwhile, the state budget to be presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal on February 3 is likely to contain proposals for raising various taxes as the state government is facing acute financial crunches. Already the minister indicated that many taxes fixed years ago need to be revised. Recently the state government even decided to hike the water tariffs.

The Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front would strongly protest against the tariff hike.