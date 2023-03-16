Kerala Assembly disrupted following protest by Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front

Kerala Assembly was disrupted on Thursday following protest by Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front in connection with the commotion on Wednesday in which some opposition MLAs and security staff were injured.

As the day's proceedings began, Opposition leader V D Satheesan demanded action against the security staff and some ruling front MLAs who allegedly manhandled the Opposition MLAs.

Speaker A N Shamseer said that the incidents on Wednesday were unfortunate. He also flayed that the Opposition was continuously staging protests in the well of the house and sharing video footage of the protest in the house to the media. He also said that he would give a ruling on the incidents on Wednesday later during the day.

As the speaker went ahead with the usual proceedings, opposition MLAs trooped to the well of the house shouting slogans and raising placards and banners. Subsequently the speaker adjourned the house for the day after rushing through the proceedings.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that the speaker was denying basic rights of the Opposition at the behest of the government.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Saneeshkumar Joseph filed a police petition against the security staff and a couple of CPM MLAs accusing them of manhandling him.

Joseph had fainted during the commotion on Wednesday and was subsequently admitted to the intensive care unit of Thiruvananthapuram medical college. Opposition woman MLA K K Rema had suffered a minor fracture on her hand. She was allegedly dragged by the security staff during the protest in front of the speaker's office on Wednesday.