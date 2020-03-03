Kerala Assembly disrupted over bullet missing row

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday rejected opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front's demand for a CBI probe into a series of irregularities in Kerala police pointed out by the Comptroller and Auditor General and the removal of Kerala police chief Loknath Behera.

As the Opposition disrupted the proceedings of the house raising the demand and entering the well, the normal proceedings of the opening day of the Assembly session was disrupted.

Meanwhile, a team of Kerala Crime Branch conducted an auditing of the bullets of the Special Armed Police camp in Thiruvananthapuram and came out with a conclusion that only around 3,600 bullets were missing and not 12,061 as mentioned in CAG report. The Crime Branch already arrested a sub-inspector of the armed police in connection with the missing of bullets, including those used for AK 47.