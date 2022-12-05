Kerala Assembly disrupted over nepotism allegations

The opening day of the seventh session of the 15th Kerala Assembly on Monday was disrupted by the Opposition Congress's protest alleging backdoor appointments by the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front.

Congress alleged that around 1.9 lakh backdoor appointments were made by the ruling CPI(M) under the cover of temporary appointments. The nepotism allegation over the CPI(M)-ruled Thiruvananthapuram Corporation was also raised in the house.

Local administration minister M B Rajesh denied the nepotism allegations over a letter purportedly sent by the mayor to the CPI(M) state secretary.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that the ongoing police probe into the controversial letter was an eye-wash.

The CPI(M) and Congress accused each other of temporary appointments during their respective terms. The minister had also shown recommendation letters given by Congress MLAs for temporary appointments.

Speaker A N Shamseer denied permission for the adjournment motion sought by Congress on the issue.

With the Opposition members trooping to the well of the house and shouting slogans against the government, the speaker rushed through the remaining proceedings and adjourned the house for the day.

The session is convened mainly to consider a bill for removing the Governor from the chancellor post of universities and to appoint eminent personalities instead. The bill is likely to be introduced in the coming days.