Kerala Assembly elections: Enthusiastic voters queue up to vote as polling begins

  Apr 06 2021
Many parts of Kerala witnessed voters turning up in good numbers to exercise their franchise early morning as polling for the assembly elections began at 7 am on Tuesday.

Elections to the 140 Assembly constituencies in the state are being conducted at 40,771 polling stations where fates of 957 candidates would be sealed by 2.74 crore voters.

Leaders of all political parties who turned up for voting expressed a high level of confidence.

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, who is the BJP candidate in Palakkad, said that he was very confident of his victory.

Elections are being conducted under tight vigil against duplicate voters as the Election Commission had spotted around 35,000 duplicate voter entries in the electoral rolls.

