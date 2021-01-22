Kerala assembly panel gives clean chit to Finance Minister over privilege issue

Privilege issue: Kerala panel gives clean chit to Isaac

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 22 2021, 01:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 01:44 ist
Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac. Credit: Facebook/thomasisaaq

 The privilege and the ethics committee of the Kerala Assembly on Thursday gave a clean chit to state Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac in connection with a complaint lodged by the opposition against him for 'leaking' a CAG audit report on state-run KIIFB to the media.

The panel, which also heard another breach of privilege notice against MLA P C George, decided to "reprimand" the legislator for making alleged derogatory remarks against a nun, who was subjected to rape.

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman and Congress MLA V D Satheeshan, had moved a notice against Isaac after he allegedly leaked the contents of the CAG report onKerala Infrastructure and Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) at a press meet even before it was tabled in the house.

"The committee has given clean chit to the minister and decided to reprimand MLA (George)," a source told PTI.

The Opposition had alleged that Isaac had infringed on the rights of the house by disclosing details of the CAG's audit 2018-19 report of KIIFB to the media before it was placed in the assembly.

The complaint against George, representing Poonjar assembly constituency, was filed by Women's Commission chairperson, M C Josephine.

The complaint alleged that the MLA made derogatory comments against a nun, who was a victim of rape.

Thomas Isaac
Kerala
KIIFB

