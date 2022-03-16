Kerala Assembly passes resolution against LIC IPO

Kerala Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution against LIC disinvestment.

The resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the centre to retain LIC as a public sector undertaking itself and to keep off from the IPO moves.

Also Read — Centre likely to delay LIC's record IPO to mid-April

The resolution alleged that even as the centre was justifying that only five per cent shares of LIC was being sold and hence it was not privatisation, it was very evident that the ultimate aim of the Centre was the privatisation of the public sector undertaking.

LIC has been playing a key role in people's welfare and the nation's development. Hence privatisation of the public sector undertaking would be of no benefit to the society, said the resolution.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: