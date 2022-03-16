Kerala Assembly passes resolution against LIC IPO

Kerala Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution against LIC disinvestment.
The resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the centre to retain LIC as a public sector undertaking itself and to keep off from the IPO moves.
Also Read — Centre likely to delay LIC's record IPO to mid-April
The resolution alleged that even as the centre was justifying that only five per cent shares of LIC was being sold and hence it was not privatisation, it was very evident that the ultimate aim of the Centre was the privatisation of the public sector undertaking.
LIC has been playing a key role in people's welfare and the nation's development. Hence privatisation of the public sector undertaking would be of no benefit to the society, said the resolution.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Surrogate' ads used to boost BJP on Facebook: Report
V S Gaitonde top draw at Sotheby's art auction in NYC
'Omicron linked to common respiratory illness in kids'
Pakistani truck artist gives new flair to kicks
Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix
DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...
Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise
How tree-planting could help or harm the planet
16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools
The four questions that decided hijab row verdict