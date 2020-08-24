Kerala Assembly passes 'unanimous resolution' against privatisation of Trivandrum airport

The Kerala Assembly on Monday passed a resolution urging the Centre to reconsider the decision to hand over Thiruvananthapuram International Airport operation, management and development to the Adani group and demanded that a special purpose vehicle with Kerala government equity participation shall be handed over the airport at the rate quoted by Adani group.

While speaker maintained that the resolution was passed unanimously, BJP leaders alleged that the lone BJP member O Rajagopal was not even allowed to speak.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the resolution that the Centre did not even consider state’s suggestion that SPV with state government’s equity participation would pay the fee quoted by Adani group, which was Rs 162 per passenger. The land for the airport worth crores of rupees was acquired by the state government. Hence the value of the land could be converted as state government’s equity in the proposed SPV.

The opposition Congress-led UDF backed the resolution with strong protests against the state government involving Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, a law firm that has links with the Adani group, for the preparation of the initial tender for the airport. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the left-front government was openly opposing Adani group, but secretly supporting them and it was a criminal conspiracy. He also said that the opposition was backing the resolution considering public opinion.

Responding to Opposition's allegations, CM Vijayan said that the law firm had no role in finalising the rates for the tender. The government is very transparent on all such matters, he said.