Kerala Assembly ruckus case: Court grants nod for further probe

The chief judicial magistrate court here on Thursday granted the Kerala Police’s plea seeking further probe into the 2015 Assembly ruckus case in which six senior Left Front leaders, including a minister, are accused.

The court also asked the crime branch to complete the investigation within 60 days.

The Kerala Crime Branch moved the court at a time when the trial in the case was about to begin.

The police had sought permission for further investigation by submitting that complaints of some former MLAs and security personnel, who were injured in the ruckus, were not taken into account during the investigation.

Deliberate attempt: Cong

Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress alleged that it was a deliberate attempt of the investigation agency to delay the trial to help the accused.

The accused in the case are General Education Minister V Sivankutty, Left Front convenor E P Jayarajan, former minister K T Jaleel and former MLAs K Kunhammed, C K Sadasivan and K Ajith.

The case pertains to violent protests inside the Kerala Legislative Assembly on March 13, 2015, during the term of the United Democratic Front government led by veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy.

MLAs of the Left Front unleashed mayhem in the House to prevent the then finance minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget as he was facing allegations of a role in the bar bribery case.

The accused climbed the speaker’s dais and damaged the chair and electronic equipment, causing property damages to the tune of Rs. 2.2 lakh.

The crime branch later filed a charge sheet against the accused for offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Earlier, a plea of the Left Front government to quash the case was rejected by even the Supreme Court.