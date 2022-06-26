Kerala Assembly session likely to be stormy

A month-long session of the Kerala Assembly beginning on Monday is likely to be marked by a strong protest by the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front over a range of issues like the attack on senior party leader Rahul Gandhi's office and smuggling allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Earlier this month, Kerala also witnessed a strong protest against the chief minister with black flags being waved at him after gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh raised serious allegations against him.

Over the last few days, the state witnessed violent demonstrations by the Congress across the state because of the attack at Gandhi's office.

Congress sources said that the protests would also be taken up inside the Assembly. The chief minister has yet to reply to the serious allegations against him.

Meanwhile, the ruling CPI(M) has decided to counter the protests politically. Already CPI(M) cadres started a campaign that the picture of Mahatma Gandhi in the office of Rahul Gandhi was not damaged by CPI(M)'s student wing — Students Federation of India activists, but by Congress workers to blame the SFI. Congress leaders had denied it.

On Sunday, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan warned the police against arraigning SFI leaders who were not involved in the attack at Rahul Gandhi's office. The CPI(M) also decided to initiate an internal probe into the incident. The party also organised a major march in Wayanad on Sunday, and the party's district leaders warned the Congress workers against damaging party flags.