Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh inducted into Cabinet

Kerala Assembly Speaker and former MP M B Rajesh has been inducted into the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet on Friday.

Rajesh will be replacing M V Govindan, who is resigning from the Cabinet on being made the CPM state secretary in Kerala.

"CPM MLA A N Shamseer, who represents Thalasserry in Kannur district in the Assembly, will replace Rajesh as Speaker," said a statement from the CPM state secretariat on Friday.

Rajesh is likely to be given the portfolios being held by Govindan, which included key ones like local self-governance and excise. An advocate by profession, Rajesh was a two-time CPM MP from Palakkad constituency. He was elected to the Assembly from Thrithala constituency in Palakkad.

M V Govindan was made the CPM state secretary recently as Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stepped down due to ill health.