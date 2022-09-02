Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh inducted into Cabinet

Kerala Speaker M B Rajesh inducted into Cabinet

Rajesh will be replacing M V Govindan, who is resigning from the Cabinet on being made the CPM state secretary in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath
  Sep 02 2022
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 21:44 ist
Kerala Assembly. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Kerala Assembly Speaker and former MP M B Rajesh has been inducted into the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet on Friday.

"CPM MLA A N Shamseer, who represents Thalasserry in Kannur district in the Assembly, will replace Rajesh as Speaker," said a statement from the CPM state secretariat on Friday.

Rajesh is likely to be given the portfolios being held by Govindan, which included key ones like local self-governance and excise. An advocate by profession, Rajesh was a two-time CPM MP from Palakkad constituency. He was elected to the Assembly from Thrithala constituency in Palakkad.

M V Govindan was made the CPM state secretary recently as Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stepped down due to ill health.

Kerala
India News
M B Rajesh

