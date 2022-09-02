Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh inducted into Cabinet

Kerala Assembly Speaker and former MP M B Rajesh has been inducted into the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet on Friday.
Rajesh will be replacing M V Govindan, who is resigning from the Cabinet on being made the CPM state secretary in Kerala.
"CPM MLA A N Shamseer, who represents Thalasserry in Kannur district in the Assembly, will replace Rajesh as Speaker," said a statement from the CPM state secretariat on Friday.
Rajesh is likely to be given the portfolios being held by Govindan, which included key ones like local self-governance and excise. An advocate by profession, Rajesh was a two-time CPM MP from Palakkad constituency. He was elected to the Assembly from Thrithala constituency in Palakkad.
M V Govindan was made the CPM state secretary recently as Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stepped down due to ill health.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube