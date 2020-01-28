Kerala Assembly to witness dramatic scenes over stand off with Governor over CAA

As the Kerala Assembly budget session begins on Wednesday the state is keenly awaiting to know whether the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan would skip the anti-CAA remarks in the government's policy address and if the ruling left-front would allow a notice given by Congress for a resolution against the Governor.

The Congress, which has put the CPM-led government in a tight spot by giving notice for resolution against the Governor, has further mounted pressure on the Government by alleging that Kerala Chief Minister Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan had not yet openly spoken against the Governor owing to a secret pact with the BJP government at the centre.

Over the last few weeks Kerala had been witnessing a stand-off between the Governor and the Government with the former criticising the anti-CAA resolution passed by the Assembly and petition filed by state government against CAA in the SC.

Meanwhile, the Business Advisory Committee meeting on Friday would take a decision on the notice given by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking a resolution against the Governor. The left-front, which got an upper hand in the committee, might take a stand against introducing a resolution against the Governor as the CPM leadership already stated that it was a politically motivated move of the Congress against the CPM.

While MP Ramesh Chennithala accused the Chief Minister of maintaining a soft approach towards the Governor, Congress MP K Muraleedharan alleged that the Chief Minister had a secret deal with the BJP government at the Centre to settle a corruption case against him which was probed by CBI.