Kerala Assembly witnesses eventful oath-taking ceremony

The Kerala Assembly on Monday witnessed many peculiarities as the newly-elected MLAs took an oath.

While Manjeshwar MLA took the oath in Kannada like many of his predecessors, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who turned 76 today, scripted history by continuing as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term after around four decades in the state.

In the 140-member House, most of the MLAs took oath in Malayalam, while a few in English.

Manjeshwar MLA A K M Ashraf only took the oath in Kannada in the name of God. Many previous MLAs from Manjeshwar also used to take oaths in Kannada as the constituency shares borders with Karnataka and had a sizable Kannada-speaking population. Ashraf later said that it was the 37th formation day of the district. But even after 37 years, the district was only in its teenage when it comes to development needs, he said.

The House also witnessed former leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala taking the second row as Congress high-command appointed V D Satheesan as the new leader of the Opposition. Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader K K Rema wore a badge containing her husband T P Chandrasekharan's picture, which assumed much political significance as Chandrasekharan was brutally murdered by a gang involving CPM activist allegedly at the behest of party top leaders after he left CPM and floated RPM. Rema contested as a UDF candidate.

The election of a Speaker will be held on Tuesday with CPM fielding former MP M B Rajesh as its candidate. A budget for the new government would be presented on June 4.