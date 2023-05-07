Kerala: At least 11 died, more feared killed as tourist boat capsizes

Around ten persons died and more feared killed as a tourist boat capsized at a Thanur in Malappuram district on Sunday evening.

The deceased included four children and three women.

The incident took place around 6 pm near Ottumpuram beach in Thanur. The boat carrying tourists capsized in the sea around 300 metres from the beach.

Sports minister V Abdurahiman, who is the local MLA, told a news channel that 11 deaths were confirmed till 10 pm. Search was going on.

Local sources said that there were at least 40 tourists in the boat. Around 20 were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals and the condition of many were reported to be serious.

Local people alleged that the boat was overloaded and it operated flouting the norm that services should not be operated after 5 pm.

Fishermen, local people and fire and rescue service personnel were trying to bring the boat to the shore. The mishap took place near an estuary.