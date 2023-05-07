Kerala: At least 18 died, more feared killed as tourist boat capsizes

Kerala: At least 18 dead as tourist boat capsizes

Local people alleged that the boat was overloaded and it operated flouting the norm that services should not be operated after 5 pm

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram ,
  • May 07 2023, 22:41 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 00:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

As many as 18 persons, including children and women, died as a tourist boat capsized at Tanur in the Malappuram district of Kerala on Sunday evening.

The death toll is likely to increase as the rescue operation was progressing. There were unconfirmed reports that the death toll reached 21. 

The deceased included many members of same families. Condition of many rescued were also stated to be serious.

The incident took place by around 6:30 pm near Ottumpuram Thoovaltheeram beach in Thanur. The boat carrying tourists capsized in the sea around 300 metres from the beach.

While sports minister V Abdurahiman, who is the local MLA, told a news channel that 18 deaths were confirmed till 11:30 pm, there were unconfirmed reports that the death toll reached 21.  Most of the deceased were natives of Malappuram district.

Local sources said that there were around 40 tourists in the boat.

The boat capsized around 15 minutes after it left the shore.

Rescue operation was initially affected owing to poor light.

The boat was later pulled to the shore with the help of earth movers. It was dismantled to rescue people trapped inside .

The mishap took place near an estuary. Fishermen, local people and fire and rescue service personnel were involved in the rescue operation.

Local people alleged that the boat was overloaded and it operated flouting the norm that services should not be operated after 5 pm. Most of the victims were not wearing life-jackets.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be visiting the mishap spot today.

Kerala
Malappuram
boat capsized
India News

