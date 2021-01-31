Kerala: Attukal Pongala to be limited only to rituals

Kerala: Attukal Pongala to be limited only to rituals

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 31 2021, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 21:25 ist

The famed pongala festival of Attukal Bhagavathy Temple at Thiruvananthapuram will be restricted only to rituals this year in view of Covid-19. 

Thousands of women from within Kerala and outside used to turn up and prepare 'Pongala' (sweet dishes) as offerings to the goddess as part of the annual pongala festival.

This year's event was scheduled for February 27. The temple trust on Sunday decided only to conduct the temple ritual, temple officials said.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Pongal

What's Brewing

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

PM lauds differently-abled man's loyalty to cleanliness

PM lauds differently-abled man's loyalty to cleanliness

Scientists decode how Covid-infected lungs degenerate

Scientists decode how Covid-infected lungs degenerate

DH Toon | India's battered economy gears up for Budget

DH Toon | India's battered economy gears up for Budget

Chronic illnesses rise in the aftermath of Covid-19

Chronic illnesses rise in the aftermath of Covid-19

Tejas at the end of the tunnel

Tejas at the end of the tunnel

Problem is not with farms, it’s in cities around them

Problem is not with farms, it’s in cities around them

Isro's next PSLV launch in three months: K Sivan

Isro's next PSLV launch in three months: K Sivan

 