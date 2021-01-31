Kerala: Attukal Pongala to be limited only to rituals

The famed pongala festival of Attukal Bhagavathy Temple at Thiruvananthapuram will be restricted only to rituals this year in view of Covid-19.
Thousands of women from within Kerala and outside used to turn up and prepare 'Pongala' (sweet dishes) as offerings to the goddess as part of the annual pongala festival.
This year's event was scheduled for February 27. The temple trust on Sunday decided only to conduct the temple ritual, temple officials said.
Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms
PM lauds differently-abled man's loyalty to cleanliness
Scientists decode how Covid-infected lungs degenerate
DH Toon | India's battered economy gears up for Budget
Chronic illnesses rise in the aftermath of Covid-19
Tejas at the end of the tunnel
Problem is not with farms, it’s in cities around them
Isro's next PSLV launch in three months: K Sivan