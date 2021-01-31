Kerala: Attukal Pongala to be limited only to rituals

The famed pongala festival of Attukal Bhagavathy Temple at Thiruvananthapuram will be restricted only to rituals this year in view of Covid-19.

Thousands of women from within Kerala and outside used to turn up and prepare 'Pongala' (sweet dishes) as offerings to the goddess as part of the annual pongala festival.

This year's event was scheduled for February 27. The temple trust on Sunday decided only to conduct the temple ritual, temple officials said.