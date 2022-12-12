Kerala backtracks on gender-neutral reforms in schools

The Left Front government in Kerala which had made much hype over gender-neutral initiatives of some schools in the state has now stated in the Assembly that it did not even think of reforms like mixed seating in schools.

The government shelved plans to initiate gender-neutral reforms like introducing common uniform for boys and girls and doing away with separate seats in classrooms following strong protest by various Muslim outfits, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

General education minister V Sivankutty said in the Assembly on Monday that the state government did not even think of implementing mixed seating or mixed hostels. It is up to schools to decide on introducing gender-neutral uniforms and converting schools to mixed ones. The government did not give any directions.

He also justified that the government only initiated discussions on the recommendation of the M A Khader committee appointed to recommend reforms in the school curriculum. The recommendation to change school timing from 8 am to 1 pm was also not considered by the government, the minister said.

Muslim outfits had vehemently opposed changing school timing stating that it would affect studies at madrasas.

IUML MLA N Samsudheen, who moved a calling attention motion in the house on the concerns caused by steps to restructure school curriculum, said that many of the proposed reforms could lead to gender anarchy. "Instead of gender neutrality, what was required is equal opportunity. It is not a religious issue, but a social issue," he said, adding that many countries had withdrawn from such initiatives after they were found impractical.

The state government had earlier made much hype over the initiatives but several Muslim outfits had staged demonstrations and leaders of Muslim outfits conveyed their resentment to the government directly.