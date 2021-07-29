Kerala bedlam case: Opposition boycotts Assembly, stage violent protests

The Congress-led Opposition in Kerala has stepped up the demand for Education Minister V Sivankutty's resignation in connection with the Kerala Assembly bedlam case.

While the Opposition United Democratic Front boycotted the Assembly on Thursday, party workers staged violent protests in front of the Assembly complex.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rejected the demand for Sivankutty's resignation maintaining that the Supreme Court order on Wednesday while dismissing the state's plea to withdraw the Assembly bedlam case did not make any critical remarks against Sivankutty or any others accused in the case.

Vijayan also justified his government's decision to move the court seeking withdrawal of the case. He said that his government only tried to protect the privileges of the Assembly.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that it was unfair to justify the move to withdraw the case even after Supreme Court dismissed the plea. He also said that while education ministers should be a model to students, Kerala is having an education minister who created a ruckus in the Assembly and is now facing trial.

With Speaker M B Rajesh denying permission for an adjournment motion on the matter, the Opposition boycotted the House.

Six Left Democratic Front leaders, including Sivankutty and former industries minister E P Jayarajan, are the accused in the case pertaining to a violent protest in the state Assembly in 2015. The LDF, which was then the Opposition party, staged the protest to prevent then Finance Minister K M Mani in the Oommen Chandy government from presenting the state Budget as he faced allegations of taking bribes from bar owners for diluting the state's excise policy. The LDF leaders are facing the case under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act as properties worth Rs 2.2 lakh were damaged in the bedlam.

The LDF government that subsequently came to power moved the court for withdrawing the case, citing that the incident happened inside the Assembly and the House took action against the MLAs. It also maintained that the Legislature Secretary gave a police complaint without the Speaker's nod.