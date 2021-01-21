Kerala bishop writes letter recommending industrialist at CPI(M) candidate for Kerala Assembly polls

A bishop in Kerala has given a letter recommending an industrialist as CPI(M) candidate for a constituency in Kerala's Palakkad district for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Palakkad bishop Mar Jacob Manathodath wrote a letter to CPI(M) state secretary Kanam Rajendran recommending a local industrialist Issac Varghese as candidate at Mannarkkad constituency in Palakkad district. The bishop also assured the community's support in the recommendation letter.

While the bishop's house and CPI(M) leadership are yet to comment on it, Varghese told a section of media that the bishop recommended him as he has been a sincere member of the community and has chances of winning.

CPI(M) candidates earlier contested as Left Democratic Front candidate at Mannarkkad seat and have won several times. But over the last two elections, CPI(M) candidates were defeated to Indian Union Muslim League candidates. N Shamsudheen of the IUML is the sitting MLA from the constituency.

According to the bishop's letter to the CPI(M) state secretary, Varghese is a prominent and respected member of the community. Hence, he will get the support of the community and has a good chance of winning. Hence, his application for becoming a candidate was being recommended for favourable consideration.