Kerala bishop's narcotic jihad remark condemned, backed

Kerala bishop's 'narcotic jihad' remark condemned and backed

Joseph Kallarangatt's statement had invited strong resentment from various quarters and even a police petition was also filed against him

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 10 2021, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 20:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

While the 'narcotic jihad' remark of a bishop in Kerala triggered widespread criticism, another bishop has backed the contention.

Mar Pauly Kannookadan, bishop of Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district, on Friday said that parents need to be cautioned to protect children from falling into the traps of 'love and narcotic jihads' as extremism is growing. He also said that families should have at least four children.

Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, bishop of Pala in Kottayam district under the Syro Malabar Church, made the controversial remark on Wednesday that jihadis were trying to destroy non-Muslims through 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad'.

Joseph Kallarangatt's statement had invited strong resentment from various quarters and even a police petition was also filed against him accusing of triggering communal sentiments.

While Congress leadership in Kerala including leader of opposition V D Satheesan condemned the bishop's statement, BJP was trying to back the bishop, with BJP leader P K Krishnadas maintaining that suppressing truths would only help jihadis. The ruling CPI(M)-led left front is yet to comment on the matter.

The Mahal Muslim Coordination Committee filed police petition against Joseph Kallarangatt accusing him of triggering communal sentiments.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Muslims
India News
Love jihad

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian photographer's exhibition recalls horror of 9/11

Indian photographer's exhibition recalls horror of 9/11

Taliban have their work cut out to win hearts and minds

Taliban have their work cut out to win hearts and minds

India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi amid Covid curbs

India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi amid Covid curbs

Taliban takeover sparks fear for Afghanistan's heritage

Taliban takeover sparks fear for Afghanistan's heritage

Will ‘Thalaivii’ emerge as a box office success?

Will ‘Thalaivii’ emerge as a box office success?

Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra amid Covid fear

Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra amid Covid fear

Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade

Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade

DH Toon | BJP goes big with PM Modi's birthday

DH Toon | BJP goes big with PM Modi's birthday

Messi breaks Pele's international goal scoring record

Messi breaks Pele's international goal scoring record

US batsman joins elite group with six sixes in an over

US batsman joins elite group with six sixes in an over

 