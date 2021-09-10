Kerala bishop's 'narcotic jihad' remark condemned and backed

While the 'narcotic jihad' remark of a bishop in Kerala triggered widespread criticism, another bishop has backed the contention.

Mar Pauly Kannookadan, bishop of Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district, on Friday said that parents need to be cautioned to protect children from falling into the traps of 'love and narcotic jihads' as extremism is growing. He also said that families should have at least four children.

Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, bishop of Pala in Kottayam district under the Syro Malabar Church, made the controversial remark on Wednesday that jihadis were trying to destroy non-Muslims through 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad'.

Joseph Kallarangatt's statement had invited strong resentment from various quarters and even a police petition was also filed against him accusing of triggering communal sentiments.

While Congress leadership in Kerala including leader of opposition V D Satheesan condemned the bishop's statement, BJP was trying to back the bishop, with BJP leader P K Krishnadas maintaining that suppressing truths would only help jihadis. The ruling CPI(M)-led left front is yet to comment on the matter.

The Mahal Muslim Coordination Committee filed police petition against Joseph Kallarangatt accusing him of triggering communal sentiments.

