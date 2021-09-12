Kerala Bishop's remarks: Political row a threat to communal harmony

While the 'narcotic jihad' remark of a Bishop in Kerala has led to communal campaigns and counter campaigns, the mainstream political parties in the state, the CPM and the Congress, are in a tight spot as two minority communities are on either side of the issue, whereas the BJP is trying to cash in on the opportunity.

After Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, a Bishop of Pala in Kottayam district under the prominent Syro Malabar Church made the controversial remark that jihadis were trying to destroy non-Muslims through 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad', the state has been witnessing protest marches by pro-Muslim outfits against the Bishop's view and demonstrations backing the Bishop by pro-Christian outfits.

Even as the top leader of the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front, like Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan flayed the Bishop's statement, the pro-Muslim and pro-Christian coalition parties in both the camps are making open statements condemning and backing the 'love and narcotic jihad' theory. Kerala Congress (M) led by Jose K Mani, which is a coalition partner in the Left Front, backed the Bishop's view stating that he only pointed out a social evil.

The CPM and Congress leaders are also showing some reservations in strongly rejecting the love jihad theory or backing it. The obvious reason is the minority vote banks of Kerala as the state has a 27 per cent Muslim population and 18 per cent Christian population as per the 2011 census and both communities can decide the fate of an election in the state.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders including Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan is strongly backing the Bishop, with the obvious motive of making inroads into Christian vote banks. He even accused the CPM and the Congress of supporting jihadis.

Political analyst Josukutty C A said that the mainstream political parties in Kerala, the CPM and the Congress, would only take a diplomatic stand on such issues as they would not like to invite the wrath of any minority community. However, for the BJP, the row seems to be an opportunity to strengthen their base in Kerala, he said.

As the discussions over the Bishop's statements continue, there are serious concerns that it would adversely impact the communal harmony of Kerala.

