Kerala BJP demands ban on halal food, boards in state, calls it a 'social evil'

A campaign over 'halal' food culture in Kerala is snowballing into a political row with the BJP seeking a ban on the halal food boards at hotels and the ruling CPM alleging attempts to create a communal divide in the state.

With vested interest groups carrying out social media campaigns by specifically naming hotels serving 'halal' foods and making boycott calls, hotel owners urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take stringent action against those unleashing the "misleading campaigns".

'Halal' boards at hotels need to be considered only as a business strategy like some hotels having the name 'brahmin', hotel owners said.

After footage of a Muslim clergy blowing into food before serving it so as to make it halal went viral, several campaigned against the "spitting in food". Some even circulated a list of hotels serving the 'halal' foods and made a boycott call. A counter-campaign against hotels serving 'non-halal food' also appeared on social media.

The row is a sequel to a campaign that has been going on in Kerala for quite some time against hotels displaying 'halal food' boards. The state also recently witnessed a row over the use of jaggery with a 'halal' label on sacks at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. The matter is now under Kerala High Court's consideration and the court also sought a report from the Food Safety Authority on the matter on Monday.

CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged that the ongoing misleading campaign against halal food was part of RSS's attempts to create a communal divide in the state.

The BJP leadership in Kerala was also backing the campaign and sought a ban on halal food culture at hotels. BJP state president K Surendran had also made open calls against 'halal' foods being served at hotels. Though BJP state spokesperson Sandeep Warrier made a post condemning the campaign against halal food, he later withdrew it.

Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association state general secretary G Jayapal told DH that the 'halal' food boards at hotels need to be seen only as a business strategy.

There were even hotels with titles like brahmin's hotels.

The campaigns naming hotels serving halal and non-halal food would only help to create a divide in the society and hence the association urged the Chief Minister to take stringent action, he said.

