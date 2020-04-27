Kerala bridegroom, Uttar Pradesh bride tie nuptial knot online amidst coronavirus lockdown

While many couples are forced to postpone their marriages owing to the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, a couple from Kerala decided to go for a virtual marriage with the bridegroom in Kerala and the bride in Uttar Pradesh.

Sreejith Natesan, hailing from Changanasserry in Kottayam district and Anjana P, a native of Alappuzha, who is now working in Lucknow, got engaged last November. Their marriage was scheduled to be held at an auditorium in Alappuzha on Sunday.

As the lockdown came into force, both the families initially discussed the option of postponing the marriage. But then they decided to conduct the marriage at the fixed, auspicious time itself. The families decided to go for a virtual marriage, an idea mooted by Anjana who is working in the computer field.

On Sunday, Sreejith, who is a bank employee, reached Anjana's relative's house at Alappuzha. Anjana's father was present there while her mother and brother were also in Lucknow.

At the scheduled time -- 12.15 pm to 12.45 pm -- Sreejith and Anjana, both dressed up in bridal attire, came live on the mobile and symbolically tied the nuptial knot.

Sreejith said that once the lockdown was lifted, Anjana would come down and a marriage reception and registration would be done.