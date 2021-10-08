Kerala brings out guidelines for reopening of schools

Initially, schools will function only till noon and will function on Saturdays also

As the schools in Kerala from Class 1 to higher-secondary are set to reopen from next month, the state government has issued detailed guidelines to be followed by schools.

A bio-bubble model is being planned and parents can decide whether to send the students to school or not. Existing online classes would also continue. Initially, schools will function only till noon and will function on Saturdays also. Teachers would ensure that crowding by students was avoided.

Various government departments including Education and Health brought out the guidelines. Colleges in the state started functioning in a phased manner from this week and by this month-end, all classes would resume. Meanwhile, the findings of a seroprevalence study among students conducted by the state government would be published soon.

