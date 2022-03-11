Kerala budget moots initiatives to help students from Ukraine resume studies

At a time when the resumption of studies remains a major concern for thousands of Indian students repatriated from Ukraine, the Kerala government has decided to engage the state Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) department to take steps to coordinate activities in this regard.

The state government will also take global peace initiatives by conducting seminars and discussions with the participation of global peace workers and thinkers.

These were among the highlights of the state budget presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Friday.

While Rs. 10 crore was earmarked for assisting students from Ukraine resume studies, Rs. 2 crore was earmarked for the proposed peace initiatives. Each one of us has to contribute our small bit to ensure peace and hence the global peace initiatives are being planned, he said.

So far 3123 Malayalis from Ukraine returned to Kerala. A data bank of Malayali students studying abroad would be prepared, said the budget.

The budget also proposed the production of ethanol and beverages with low alcoholic content from fruits and various agricultural produces like tapioca. Winemaking units would be also encouraged to promote the agricultural sector.

In the transport infrastructure sector, apart from earmarking Rs. 2,000 crore for the government's flagship semi-high-speed rail project, it was also proposed to set up an airstrip network connecting tourist spots. Preliminary steps like preparation of DPR and land acquisition for airstrips at Kasargod, Wayanad and Idukki would be initiated and an amount of Rs. 4.5 crore was earmarked for the purpose.

The first paperless budget presented in Kerala also witnessed major announcements in the technology sector. Initiating steps to expedite the introduction of 5G networks in the state, setting up of four IT corridors, a new IT park at Kannur and satellite IT parks were announced in the budget. A total of two lakh new jobs could be created in the IT sector and the IT exports from the state could be doubled in the next five years, said the minister.

The budget also mooted major reforms in the plantation and agriculture sector. Pomiculture would be brought under the purview of plantations by amending the plantation laws and a new farm plan that aims at promoting a multi-crop system was also announced. A higher allocation of Rs. 881.96 crore was made for the agriculture sector

Enhancing the fair value of land by ten per cent, increasing land tax, one-per cent increase in motor vehicle tax on motorcycles costing up to Rs. 2 lakh and green tax on various categories of vehicles that are over 15 years were among the new tax proposals in the budget. The green tax on vehicles above 15 years old is increased by 50 per cent.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the budget aims at enhancing the standard of living in the state to that of developed countries in the next 25 years despite many odd factors.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan of Congress said that 70 per cent of the announcements in the last budget were not yet implemented and many of the announcements in the last budget were repeated in this budget also.

