Kerala ‘buying time’ to delay Guv’s policy address in Assembly

In a possible bid to delay the governor’s policy address in the Assembly, the Left Front government in Kerala has not yet formally ended the brief Assembly session that concluded on Tuesday.

The move is a sequel to the worsening rift between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the state government.

As per Article 176 of the Constitution, the governor’s policy address must be delivered at the commencement of the year’s first session. But the Kerala government is planning to hold the budget session scheduled to begin in January as the continuation of the brief session that concluded on Tuesday. Hence, it might not be considered the first session of 2023, so there won’t be an obligation to have the governor’s address in the session.

Sources say that usually, the first Cabinet meeting after the end of a session would formally ask the governor to end the session. But such a decision was not taken at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. This could be part of the government’s strategy to consider the budget session beginning in January as a continuation of the session held in December.

This would help the government to delay the governor’s policy address to the next fresh session of 2023, which needs to be convened only after a few months. The government is trying to buy time for approaching the governor to deliver the policy address.

Meanwhile, the chief minister's office informed by evening that additional chief secretary Sarada Muraleedharan was entrusted with the responsibility of providing information required for the governor's policy address.

The left-front government is quite adamant about its stand against governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues even declined the governor's invitation to a Christmas feast at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Assembly on Tuesday even passed a bill for removing the governor from the post of chancellors of universities in the state - a fallout out of the criticisms raised by the government over appointments of vice-chancellors by the left-front government. The governor is likely to refer the bill to the President.